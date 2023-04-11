Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $188,000 in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,694,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,184,000 after buying an additional 442,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,943,000 after purchasing an additional 187,381 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235,072 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. UBS Group raised Bank OZK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

