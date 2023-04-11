Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $199,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Webster Financial by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WBS opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

