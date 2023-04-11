Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $200,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 45,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after buying an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

