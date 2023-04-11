Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 500 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 2.4 %

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,118.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.