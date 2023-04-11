Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CHE opened at $549.46 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $553.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $498.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,422,463.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

