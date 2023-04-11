Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New $232,000 Investment in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities began coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

