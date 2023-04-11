ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.63. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

