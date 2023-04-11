Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $245,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Twilio by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 169.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $154.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky acquired 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $2,512,304 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

