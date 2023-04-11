Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BX opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.