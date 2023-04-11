Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases 1,000 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,160.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VAC stock opened at $130.43 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.51. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

