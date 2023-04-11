Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 2,144 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,891,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 203,966 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12,101.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 737,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 693,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,731,000 after buying an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 659,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,779,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 568,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

