Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $304,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after acquiring an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after purchasing an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after purchasing an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $93.14 on Tuesday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.12.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

