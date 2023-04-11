Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Raises Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned 0.07% of Evolus worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Evolus by 51.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evolus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. Research analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,111,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,107,832 shares of company stock valued at $34,729,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

