iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.57. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.66 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.