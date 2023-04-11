Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $315,000 Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading

