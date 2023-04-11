Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 27,640 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

FTCH stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.77.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

