Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 3,180 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Centene were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $66.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

