Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,000 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Terex were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Terex Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,481 shares of company stock worth $21,446,276. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 13.82%.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

