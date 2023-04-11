Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 851,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

