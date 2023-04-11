Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys 561 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $172.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.55. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

