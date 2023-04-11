Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $555,000 Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Old Republic International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

