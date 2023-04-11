Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 230,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

