Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 300 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,783,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Science Applications International by 68.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.8 %

SAIC stock opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.