Regal Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.2% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $411.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.06. The firm has a market cap of $309.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

