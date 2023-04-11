Concord Wealth Partners Invests $157,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ingredion Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

INGR opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $105.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

