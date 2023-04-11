Concord Wealth Partners Invests $153,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.