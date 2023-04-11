1,801 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,460,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,780,000 after purchasing an additional 820,031 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 662,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,308,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,621,096,000 after purchasing an additional 440,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after buying an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

