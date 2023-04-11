Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $186,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $185.11 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $188.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

