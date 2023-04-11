Concord Wealth Partners Invests $156,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 53.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,482,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.79. The company has a market cap of $223.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 180.38%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

