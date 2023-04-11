2,493 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.