Concord Wealth Partners Invests $181,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $113.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.69. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.95.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

