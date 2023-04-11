Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

Insider Activity

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,572.57 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,677.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,509.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,161.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.