iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

ESGU stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

