Concord Wealth Partners Sells 956 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 31.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials
In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Applied Materials Stock Up 1.8 %
AMAT opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Read More
