Concord Wealth Partners Takes $201,000 Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

