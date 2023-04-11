Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 1,647 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.