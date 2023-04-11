Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 1,647 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
NYSE:KMB opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.