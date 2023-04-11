Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $33,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after buying an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after buying an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.51.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.