New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,455,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Stock Down 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $345.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $282.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.94.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

