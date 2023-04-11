Concord Wealth Partners Has $239,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,124,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $281.68 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $337.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.40. The stock has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.