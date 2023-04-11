New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.04 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,959 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $34,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,022,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in CBRE Group by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.76.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

