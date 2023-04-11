Ballentine Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

