New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $40,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.