State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 78.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity

LKQ Trading Up 2.1 %

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Stories

