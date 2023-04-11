Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,494 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

