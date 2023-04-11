Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,382 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after buying an additional 498,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MBB opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.36.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

