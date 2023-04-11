Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

