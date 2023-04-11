Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

