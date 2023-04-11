Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $256,000 Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
IEI opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.