Concord Wealth Partners Has $298,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

