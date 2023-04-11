Concord Wealth Partners Invests $294,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 289,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $379.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $398.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.65 and its 200 day moving average is $340.50.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

