Concord Wealth Partners Lowers Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Novartis were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $96.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

